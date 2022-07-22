Southern summer picnics and barbecues aren't complete without the pickles—pickled okra, pickled garlic, and of course, pickled peaches. Turning peak-season peaches into pickles is a creative way to capture the fruits at their best and turn them into something unexpected but entirely welcome.

Here, find out how to pickle peaches so you can enjoy the flavors for months to come.

How to Make Pickled Peaches

1. Peel peaches.

To make pickled peaches, start by bringing four cups of water to a boil in a Dutch oven. Remove from heat and add the peaches. Let them stand for about five minutes. Then, drain the peaches and let cool until you can comfortably hold them.

Peel the peaches; discard the skin. Then, cut each peach into four wedges, and discard the pits.

2. Make the pickling liquid.

Empty the water out of the Dutch oven, and prepare it for the next step. Create a spice pouch by putting the peppercorns, ginger slices, and cloves in cheesecloth, tying it with string. Place the spice pouch in the Dutch oven.

Add vinegar, water, cinnamon, and sugar in the Dutch oven; bring to a boil. Once this mixture is boiling, lower the heat, and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir to help the sugar fully dissolve.

Cheesecloth filled with spices just before tying Credit: Alison Miksch

3. Cook peaches.

If your saucepan is on the smaller side, work in batches: Add the first half of the peaches. Cook these for 5 minutes, or until tender, before removing with a slotted spoon. Now do the same for the second half.

Otherwise, add all the peaches to the liquid. Then cook for about five minutes, and remove the peaches with a slotted spoon.

Quartered peaches in a large pot with syrup gently simmering Credit: Alison Miksch

Throw out the spice bag, but save the cinnamon sticks. You're going to use those in the jars.

4. Make the jars.

First, set your jars up so you're organized and ready to work quickly. Add one cinnamon stick from the stockpot to each of the jars.

Pack the cooked peaches into each of the four jars.

Use a spoon or ladle to pour the pickling liquid over the peaches, filling the jars almost to the top. (You can throw out any leftover pickling liquid, or if you're crafty, you can reserve it for another use.)

peaches in a jar with cinnamon stick

When done, remove any air bubbles, wipe the jar rims, and cover immediately with metal lids, screwing on the rings to finish. Let the jars cool to room temperature, which takes about one hour.

Pickled Peaches in jars Credit: Alison Miksch

Once the jars are cool, immediately refrigerate them. You can keep a jar in your fridge up to 1 month after you close it up. Once you open a jar, you should eat the pickled peaches within one week.

Pickled Peaches Ingredients

Start with a little more than 3 pounds of peaches for this recipe. In addition to water, you'll need just five more ingredients: champagne vinegar, sugar, whole cloves, peppercorns, and cinnamon sticks.

ingredients for pickled peaches including peaches, sugar, and vinegar Credit: Alison Miksch

What Peaches Are Good for Pickling?

Peaches are abundant in the summertime, and pickling or canning them helps you enjoy the taste of the season all year long. Any variety works, but ideal for pickling are peaches that separate easily from their pit after being cut, such as Freestone peaches.

What Do You Eat Pickled Peaches With?

What you eat with your pickled peaches is limited only by your imagination! They go great with savory proteins like fried chicken or pulled pork. You can also try dicing them and combining pickled peaches with almonds as a salad garnish. Stir them into Greek yogurt, serve them with a cheese course, or pile them atop burrata toasts for a rich indulgence. Pickled peaches potentially accompany a meal or snack at any time of day, from breakfast to dessert.

How Long Do Pickled Peaches Last?

If properly sealed, an unopened jar of pickled peaches should last at least a year. For the longest-lasting results, make sure your jars are properly sealed.

If you don't seal or can the peaches, they can still last in your fridge up to one month. Once opened, store jars of pickled peaches in the refrigerator, where they should keep for up to a week.