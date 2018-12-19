Pickled Peach Salad

Whether you're looking to manifest a nostalgic yearning for the food of your youth or want to try out a retro recipe for a dinner party coming up, this recipe for pickled peach salad checks off all the marks of a truly classic gelatin salad. With cherries and pecans mixed in with tangy-sweet pickled peaches in a citrus-y, jiggly suspension, it not only tastes like a dreamy fruit salad, it also looks like a summer-time jewel on your table. Whether you mix the mayonnaise into the whipped cream topping is up to how nostalgic you truly are.

Southern Living

Credit: Jennifer Causey

15 mins
4 hrs 15 mins
Serves 4 (serving size: 1 mold per person)
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan bring sugar, corn syrup, vinegar, 1 cup water, and cloves to a boil over high heat, then lower heat and simmer 20 minutes.

  • Dissolve gelatin in 1/2 cup cold water. Remove cloves from syrup mixture and add gelatin; stir until dissolved. Add peaches.

  • Spoon into lightly greased (with cooking spray) 4-ounce molds, dividing fruit evenly. Refrigerate until set, 4 hours. Unmold and serve on lettuce leaf.

