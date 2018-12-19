Pickled Peach Salad
Whether you're looking to manifest a nostalgic yearning for the food of your youth or want to try out a retro recipe for a dinner party coming up, this recipe for pickled peach salad checks off all the marks of a truly classic gelatin salad. With cherries and pecans mixed in with tangy-sweet pickled peaches in a citrus-y, jiggly suspension, it not only tastes like a dreamy fruit salad, it also looks like a summer-time jewel on your table. Whether you mix the mayonnaise into the whipped cream topping is up to how nostalgic you truly are.