Zesty Pickled Okra Recipe

A Bloody Mary drink is not complete without a pickled okra skewered and plunged into the cocktail. You may love it fried or cooked into a Creole or Cajun dish but consider pickling your next batch of okra. When picking okra at the grocery store or farmers' market, choose the smaller pods, as the bigger ones can be tough, dry, and woody. You don't need to cut the ends from the okras for this recipe, but make sure they are free of dirt and debris. Divide the okra pods between your two canning jars and add the mint sprigs. The Master Pickle Brine is an easy brine that can be used with any of your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables. Use it over tomatoes, red onions, and cucumbers for a quick pickle. Combine the Brine's four ingredients – rice vinegar, apple cider vinegar, salt, and sugar, plus one cup of water, and add the shallot and crushed red pepper. Let the mixture boil until the sugar is dissolved, then remove it from the heat and let it cool about 10 minutes. Carefully pour the brine into the two okra-filled jars and cover them with lids, sealing tightly. Since you are not going to store these pickles on the shelf for several months, you don't need to process them in a water bath. Instead, chill the new okra pickles for at least two days before serving, and keep them in the refrigerator for up to two months.