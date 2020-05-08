Pickled Green Tomatoes
Enjoy tomatoes well past summer with a few jars of these tangy Pickled Green Tomatoes stored in your pantry. All it takes is a quick and easy brine and a little bit of jarring time. Made with six simple ingredients, this homemade vinegar mixture works magic in a canning jar to create a tomato pickle that would make your Grandma proud.The tomatoes you select for canning are just as important as the brine. With farmers’ market stands drowning in tomatoes it’s important to bring home the right batch. When purchasing green tomato selections for pickling, choose ones that are about the size of a baseball or smaller. Larger tomatoes tend to be tough and bitter and won’t absorb he brine as well.If we’re being honest, the hardest part of the recipe may be portion control. Once your pantry is stocked, it’s almost too easy to pop open a jar and upgrade an everyday recipe. Toss them into a potato salad, turn them into a relish, mince them into a homemade salad dressing, or layer them into a sandwich or burger. Or, keep it simple and snack on them straight from the jar. As long as you’re actually using a clean fork, not your fingers, to fish them out of the jar, we won’t even judge if they don’t make it to a plate.