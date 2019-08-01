Pickled Green Beans Recipe

There's nothing quite like stocking your pantry shelves with colorful jars of summer's fresh produce to enjoy throughout the year. Whether your gifting your friends, family, and neighbors with these pickled green beans or keeping them all for yourself, we have no doubt this recipe is sure to impress.With just 7 easy-to-find ingredients and only 40 minutes of hands-on time, these pickled beans come together in a jiffy. Rattlesnake beans are the key to this recipe; they don't lose their crunch, making the pickled summer produce tasty and textured to the last bite. Crushed red pepper, fresh dill springs, garlic cloves, and Fresno Chili peppers come together in this process to create a distinctively delicious flavor. If green beans aren't your first option, use this mixture to pickle okra and jalapeños instead.Add them to your favorite bloody Mary recipe, finish off your charcuterie board, or simply enjoy the beans on their own – the opportunities are endless!

By Southern Living

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sterilize jars, and prepare lids.

  • While jars are boiling, wash beans, trim stem ends, and cut into 4-inch lengths. Combine vinegar, salt, crushed red pepper, and 2 cups water in a 3-qt. stainless steel saucepan. Bring to a boil.

  • Place 2 dill sprigs, 1 garlic clove, and 1 sliced Fresno Chili pepper in each hot jar. Pack whole beans tightly in jars. Cover with hot pickling liquid, leaving 1/2-inch headspace. Seal and process jars, processing 5 minutes.

  • Remove jars from water, and let stand, undisturbed, at room temperature 24 hours. To check seals, remove the bands, and press down on the center of each lid. If the lid doesn't move, the jar is sealed. If the lid depresses and pops up again, the jar is not sealed. Store properly sealed jars in a cool, dark place up to 1 year. Refrigerate after opening.

