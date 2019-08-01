Pickled Green Beans Recipe
There's nothing quite like stocking your pantry shelves with colorful jars of summer's fresh produce to enjoy throughout the year. Whether your gifting your friends, family, and neighbors with these pickled green beans or keeping them all for yourself, we have no doubt this recipe is sure to impress.With just 7 easy-to-find ingredients and only 40 minutes of hands-on time, these pickled beans come together in a jiffy. Rattlesnake beans are the key to this recipe; they don't lose their crunch, making the pickled summer produce tasty and textured to the last bite. Crushed red pepper, fresh dill springs, garlic cloves, and Fresno Chili peppers come together in this process to create a distinctively delicious flavor. If green beans aren't your first option, use this mixture to pickle okra and jalapeños instead.Add them to your favorite bloody Mary recipe, finish off your charcuterie board, or simply enjoy the beans on their own – the opportunities are endless!