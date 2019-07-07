Pickled Cherry Tomatoes Recipe

There are so many ways to enjoy fresh summer tomatoes. Tossed into main dish salads, sliced and baked on top of a pizza, stuffed with chicken salad, etc., the list is endless. Cute and tasty cherry tomatoes are also delicious when pickled. Yep, that's right, pickled cherry tomatoes. Start with this quick and easy Master Pickle Brine. With just four simple ingredients, rice vinegar, apple cider vinegar, sugar, and salt, you can create a pickle that would make your Grandmother proud. Choose a colorful mixture of red and yellow cherry tomatoes and remove any stems and leaves. Divide them between two pickling jars and add an aromatic rosemary sprig to each jar. Now it's time to make the brine. Combine all the ingredients along with 1 cup of water and, before you heat the mixture, add the black peppercorns and garlic cloves. Bring the mixture to a boil, and keep it rolling until the sugar has dissolved. Remove the brine from the heat and let it cool down, then divide the mixture between the two jars. (One of them can get two garlic cloves!) Cover the jars with a lid, seal tightly, and chill at least two days before serving. You can keep these in the refrigerator for up to two months. Since you are not storing these pickles on the pantry shelf you don't need to use a water bath.