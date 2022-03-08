Pesto Primavera Ravioli with Ham
A colorful, light, and fresh pasta recipe that feels like a treat, but is easy to make.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
The change from winter to springtime does not mean that your dinners need to compromise on comfort. Our Test Kitchen wanted to create a recipe that was light and fresh, but also comforting and satisfying. Our Pesto Primavera Ravioli with Ham checks all the boxes.
Rather than boil the ravioli, we cook them in a pan with chicken broth, white wine, and butter, infusing the pasta with big flavor from the start. This handy trick also helps the dish come together even faster, eliminating the time spent waiting for water to boil. For this recipe, you can use any flavor of ravioli, but be sure to select the fresh refrigerated (not frozen) kind. Once the ravioli has cooked for two minutes, add in your vegetables—we keep things bright and green with asparagus and peas. Topping the pasta with jarred, refrigerated pesto is another short-cut that helps this supper come together in a flash.
This comforting, herbaceous dinner is perfect for the springtime, and we know that your whole family will love it.