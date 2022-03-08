Pesto Primavera Ravioli with Ham

A colorful, light, and fresh pasta recipe that feels like a treat, but is easy to make.

By Karen Schroeder-Rankin

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

The change from winter to springtime does not mean that your dinners need to compromise on comfort. Our Test Kitchen wanted to create a recipe that was light and fresh, but also comforting and satisfying. Our Pesto Primavera Ravioli with Ham checks all the boxes.

Rather than boil the ravioli, we cook them in a pan with chicken broth, white wine, and butter, infusing the pasta with big flavor from the start. This handy trick also helps the dish come together even faster, eliminating the time spent waiting for water to boil. For this recipe, you can use any flavor of ravioli, but be sure to select the fresh refrigerated (not frozen) kind. Once the ravioli has cooked for two minutes, add in your vegetables—we keep things bright and green with asparagus and peas. Topping the pasta with jarred, refrigerated pesto is another short-cut that helps this supper come together in a flash.

This comforting, herbaceous dinner is perfect for the springtime, and we know that your whole family will love it.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large, deep lidded skillet over medium-high. Add ham and shallot; cook, stirring often, until ham is beginning to brown, about 3 minutes. Add broth and wine, and bring to a low boil over medium-high. Add ravioli and butter, spreading in a single layer in liquid. Cover skillet, and cook 2 minutes. 

    Advertisement

  • Uncover skillet, and add asparagus pieces and peas; cook, stirring gently to incorporate vegetables, until pasta is tender, asparagus is tender-crisp, and peas are still bright green, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove skillet from heat. 

  • Divide arugula evenly among 4 shallow bowls. Top evenly with ravioli mixture, Parmesan, and pesto. Serve hot with crusty bread for dipping.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 03/15/2022