Persimmon Cake
If you haven't already discovered the wonders of persimmons, let us be the first to introduce you. This bright orange fall and winter fruit is native to China and commonly used in Asian cuisine; persimmons are beloved for their mild, slightly-sweet flavor and soft, pudding-like interior. The fall fruit adds moisture and a hint of sweetness to this Persimmon Cake. This recipe may sound intimidating, but it's surprisingly easy to execute—the cake batter can be completely stirred together by hand in one bowl. Southerners love our spice cakes, especially in the fall and around Christmastime, and this moist cake maintains a nice spice level from the cinnamon. The walnuts add studs of crunch to the silky-smooth cake. Although this cake makes for a show-stopping seasonal dessert, a leftover slice—quickly toasted—would also make a lovely breakfast. This cake simply exudes holiday spirit.If you can't find fresh persimmons at your local grocery store, don't fret: Persimmon pulp can be ordered online. Looking for more ways to bake with persimmons? Try our Persimmon Pudding with Cinnamon Whipped Cream.