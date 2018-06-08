Permanent Slaw Recipe

Like a cross between a vinegar-based coleslaw and chowchow, Permanent Slaw is tender and tangy. This easy salad is designed to be prepared in advance. Made with finely shredded angel hair cabbage, carrot, bell pepper, sweet onions, and a sweet and sour apple cider vinegar dressing, the longer this side dish sits, the more flavorful it becomes (hence the name). Serve the dish on its own at a cookout (it’s delicious with grilled chicken or pork) or use it to top pulled pork or chicken sandwiches.

By Robby Melvin

15 mins
12 hrs
12 hrs 15 mins
Serves 8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine sugar, water, vinegar, celery seeds, mustard seeds, and salt in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil over high, stirring occasionally. Boil 1 minute.

  • Combine cabbage, carrot, bell pepper, and onion in a large bowl. Pour hot vinegar mixture over slaw mixture; cover with plastic wrap, and chill at least 12 hours or up to 7 days. Sprinkle with scallions just before serving.

