Perfect Pastry Crust Recipe

Skip the premade grocery store pie pastry crust.

By Southern Living

Read the full recipe after the video.

25 mins
1 hr 50 mins
You're only 25 minutes of hands-on time away from a pastry crust that will elevate your baked goods like no frozen crust dough can. We promise.In this Perfect Pie Pastry Cust recipe, you can choose to work with a food processor to cut fat into the mixture faster or opt to work it out by hand. Once you've preheated the oven and floured you pie plate, the fun begins. Add your own personal touch to this homemade treat by shaping and pricking the dough as you please.Once you've tasted the difference between our best pie crust and that frozen version you used to rely on, you just might find yourself signing up to bring homemade pies to more potlucks than ever before. Especially when you use it with some of our old-fashioned, Southern pie favorites, like our Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie. Your friends and family will thank you by slicing a second piece.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pulse first flour, sugar, and salt in food processor 3 or 4 times or until combined. Add shortening and butter. Pulse 8 to 10 more times or until mixture resembles coarse meal. Pour ice water over mixture.  Pulse 4 or 5 times or until dough clumps together, adding small amounts of ice water at a time, if necessary. Gently shape dough into a flat disk. Wrap in plastic wrap, and chill 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 400°. Roll dough into a 12-inch circle (about 1/8 inch thick) on a floured surface. Fit into a 9-inch pie plate; crimp edges. Prick bottom and sides with a fork. Line pastry with parchment paper, and fill with pie weights or dried beans.

  • Bake at 400° for 10 minutes. Remove weights and parchment paper, and bake 8 to 10 more minutes or until lightly browned. Transfer to a wire rack, and cool completely.

