Perfect Pastry Crust Recipe

You have to go by the video for the recipe, the written one doesn't make sense/work. However, I have used this crust to make buttermilk pie many times and it tastes great. This is the recipe (tweaked by me) that works for me:

2 1/2 c flour

1/2 tsp salt

1 tblsp sugar

2 sticks of butter, cubed & right out of fridge

Mix these in a large mixing bowl with a fork for about 60 seconds to somewhat incorporate butter and other ingredients.

Add a little over 3/4 c cold/refrigerated or ice water a little at a time, using your hands to fold ingredients into a dough. Once the dough is *slightly* sticky (about 3/4 c + 1 tblsp water for me), knead into disk shape on floured surface. Place disk in parchment paper and refrigerate 30 mins.

I usually cook the crust, after rolling it out on a floured surface, with parchment paper and dry rice, beans, or baking weights for about 10 mins. Then add filling and cook according to filling/pie recipe.

I usually have a few small pockets with butter that is less incorporated, but it hasn't been an issue with the baking process or taste.