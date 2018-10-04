Perfect Pastry Crust Recipe
Skip the premade grocery store pie pastry crust.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
You're only 25 minutes of hands-on time away from a pastry crust that will elevate your baked goods like no frozen crust dough can. We promise.In this Perfect Pie Pastry Cust recipe, you can choose to work with a food processor to cut fat into the mixture faster or opt to work it out by hand. Once you've preheated the oven and floured you pie plate, the fun begins. Add your own personal touch to this homemade treat by shaping and pricking the dough as you please.Once you've tasted the difference between our best pie crust and that frozen version you used to rely on, you just might find yourself signing up to bring homemade pies to more potlucks than ever before. Especially when you use it with some of our old-fashioned, Southern pie favorites, like our Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie. Your friends and family will thank you by slicing a second piece.