No Southern holiday spread would be complete without a bowl of homemade mashed potatoes, but we think this recipe is worth celebrating any night of the week. Topped with rich Turkey Gravy, our best mashed potatoes recipe is a classic side dish just can't be beat. Many Southern cooks have childhood memories of learning how to make mashed potatoes for the Thanksgiving feast. Share the love this holiday season and teach your children our favorite way to make this comforting side. Once they know how to use a peeler and a hand-held electric mixer, they're old enough to whip up a batch of easy mashed potatoes. Our number one tip? Keep an eye on the consistency of the potatoes and be sure not to overwork the creamy mixture. If too much starch is released while the potatoes are whipped, they will become gummy and unappealing. Just keep the mixer on medium speed, watch the texture, and you should have a delicious bowl of your best mashed potatoes, in no time at all.