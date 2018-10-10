Homemade Mashed Potatoes

We think this recipe is worth celebrating any night of the week.

By Southern Living

Credit: Diana Miller

active:
22 mins
total:
43 mins
Yield:
Makes 6 cups
No Southern holiday spread would be complete without a bowl of homemade mashed potatoes, but we think this recipe is worth celebrating any night of the week. Topped with rich Turkey Gravy, our best mashed potatoes recipe is a classic side dish just can't be beat. Many Southern cooks have childhood memories of learning how to make mashed potatoes for the Thanksgiving feast. Share the love this holiday season and teach your children our favorite way to make this comforting side. Once they know how to use a peeler and a hand-held electric mixer, they're old enough to whip up a batch of easy mashed potatoes. Our number one tip? Keep an eye on the consistency of the potatoes and be sure not to overwork the creamy mixture. If too much starch is released while the potatoes are whipped, they will become gummy and unappealing. Just keep the mixer on medium speed, watch the texture, and you should have a delicious bowl of your best mashed potatoes, in no time at all.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Peel potatoes, and cut into 1-inch pieces. Bring cold water, potatoes, and 1 tsp. salt to a boil in a medium-size Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook potatoes for 16 to 20 minutes or until fork-tender and drain.

  • Bring potatoes back to Dutch oven. Cook in Dutch oven until water evaporates and potatoes look dry. Mound potatoes on 1 side; add butter, half-and-half, cream cheese, ground pepper, and remaining 1 tsp. salt to opposite side of Dutch oven. Cook 1 to 2 minutes or until butter is melted and mixture boils. 

  • After removing from heat, beat at medium speed with a hand-held electric mixer 30 seconds to 1 minute or to desired degree of smoothness. Do not overbeat. Serve warm.

