Discovering the best way to hard boil eggs isn't quite as foolproof as one might think. If you don't boil long enough, you'll be left with soft boiled eggs. On the other hand, if the eggs are boiled too long you might find the yolks are surrounded by an unappetizing greenish ring.Perfect hard boiled eggs are quite the feat. Luckily, when you're armed with our method for the best way to boil eggs, they'll practically make themselves. Even if you already know how to hard boil eggs, tweaking your strategy just a bit can result in even better eggs for egg salad, eating a la carte, and more. Our strategy will be a game changer for those who haven't yet mastered how to boil the perfect egg and egg-boiling masters alike. Once you've tried your hand at this recipe, you'll be passing along your newfound secret to how to make hard boiled eggs to everyone—including Mama. For once she might be the one calling you to ask, "how long do you boil hard boiled eggs?" Well, Mama, we thought you'd never ask.