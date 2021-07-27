Pepperoni Pizza Sliders

Meet the pepperoni pizza as a sandwich. Lots (and we mean lots) of provolone and mozzarella slices keep things ooey and gooey like the pizza we love, and the addition of basil adds a burst of freshness under the piles of cheese and pepperoni. While the Test Kitchen used Pepperidge Farm slider rolls, they'd also recommend pretzel slider rolls if you want something different. And, when it comes to the Margherita sauce, there is no joking around. Rao's pizza sauce is reputed to be the good stuff. These sliders are so easy because you can build them as a slab. Slice the package of sliders horizontally for easy assembly. After baking, you can cut between the sliders so people can scoop them up individually. Before you pop them in the oven, you'll brush the tops with butter and garlic salt, which gives the sandwiches an extra savory kick and push everything over the top from good to amazing. If you find yourself needing to feed a large crowd, this is the recipe you want up your sleeve. It's easily doubled and since prep work is minimal, you can pop trays into the oven over the course of the party and they'll always be fresh and hot. The guests will be wondering how you pulled it all off.