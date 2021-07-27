Pepperoni Pizza Sliders

Rating: Unrated

Possibly the easiest party food in existence.

By Karen Rankin

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
bake:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Meet the pepperoni pizza as a sandwich. Lots (and we mean lots) of provolone and mozzarella slices keep things ooey and gooey like the pizza we love, and the addition of basil adds a burst of freshness under the piles of cheese and pepperoni. While the Test Kitchen used Pepperidge Farm slider rolls, they'd also recommend pretzel slider rolls if you want something different. And, when it comes to the Margherita sauce, there is no joking around. Rao's pizza sauce is reputed to be the good stuff. These sliders are so easy because you can build them as a slab. Slice the package of sliders horizontally for easy assembly. After baking, you can cut between the sliders so people can scoop them up individually. Before you pop them in the oven, you'll brush the tops with butter and garlic salt, which gives the sandwiches an extra savory kick and push everything over the top from good to amazing. If you find yourself needing to feed a large crowd, this is the recipe you want up your sleeve. It's easily doubled and since prep work is minimal, you can pop trays into the oven over the course of the party and they'll always be fresh and hot. The guests will be wondering how you pulled it all off.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange bun bottom halves in 3 rows, with sides of buns touching, on prepared baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together butter and garlic salt in a small bowl; brush half of the butter mixture over cut sides of bun bottom halves. Spoon about ⅓ cup pizza sauce over cut sides of bottom buns, and smooth using back of a spoon. Arrange provolone slices, overlapping slightly, over marinara. Arrange pepperoni over provolone. Spread with an additional ⅓ cup pizza sauce. Sprinkle with half of the chopped basil. Top with mozzarella slices, overlapping slightly. Spread with remaining ⅓ cup pizza sauce. Sprinkle with remaining basil. Replace bun top halves. Brush tops of buns evenly with remaining melted butter mixture.

  • Cover with aluminum foil. Bake in preheated oven until cheese melts, about 10 minutes. Remove foil, and continue baking until top is golden brown, about 5 minutes. Remove from oven. Using a pizza cutter, slice sandwiches in between the individual buns to separate sliders. Serve hot. 

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/29/2021