Peppermint Truffles Recipe
Tuck these cute no-bake minty treats into a tin filled with other homemade holiday cookies, or simply package them up on their own. When coating the truffles, the Southern Living Test Kitchen professionals recommend using Ghiradelli Chocolate White Melting Wafers—not only do they melt smoothly, but they have a very nice vanilla flavor. No need to pull out your heavy duty stand mixer to make this recipe. Crumble your favorite chocolate-flavored mint cookie in your food processor, then add the cream cheese. When cookies and cream cheese are thoroughly combined, shape the mixture into balls, arrange on a baking sheet, cover, and chill. You can make and chill these up to 24 hours in advance. These truffles would make a nice addition when filling a cookie tin or attending a cookie swap. If you give them as a gift, be sure and make a note that the truffles need to stay refrigerated or the coating will melt.