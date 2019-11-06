Peppermint Truffles Recipe

Tuck these cute no-bake minty treats into a tin filled with other homemade holiday cookies, or simply package them up on their own. When coating the truffles, the Southern Living Test Kitchen professionals recommend using Ghiradelli Chocolate White Melting Wafers—not only do they melt smoothly, but they have a very nice vanilla flavor. No need to pull out your heavy duty stand mixer to make this recipe. Crumble your favorite chocolate-flavored mint cookie in your food processor, then add the cream cheese. When cookies and cream cheese are thoroughly combined, shape the mixture into balls, arrange on a baking sheet, cover, and chill. You can make and chill these up to 24 hours in advance. These truffles would make a nice addition when filling a cookie tin or attending a cookie swap. If you give them as a gift, be sure and make a note that the truffles need to stay refrigerated or the coating will melt.

By Pam Lolley

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary test

active:
25 mins
chill:
2 hrs
total:
35 mins
Yield:
About 2.5 dozen
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Process crumbled cookies in a food processor until finely chopped and the consistency of sand, about 1 minute. Add cream cheese; pulse until mixture is well combined and cookies are finely crushed, about 10 times. 

    Advertisement

  • Shape mixture into 30 (1-inch) balls; arrange on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Cover; chill at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours.

  • Melt wafers in a microwaveable bowl according to package directions. 

  • Working with 1 at a time, dip truffles into melted wafers, using a fork to scoop up truffle and let excess drip off between fork tines; scrape down edges of bowl as needed. Place dipped truffle on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and immediately sprinkle with some of the crushed peppermints.

  • Chill truffles until firm, about 10 minutes. Serve immediately, or refrigerate in an airtight container up to 1 week.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/06/2022