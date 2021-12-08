Peppermint Pie
This cool, creamy dessert showcases the most festive holiday duo: peppermint and chocolate.
Peppermint and chocolate always make quite the festive duo during the holiday season, and there is no shortage of recipes that showcase the complimentary flavor combination, from cakes to sandwich cookies, blondies, and truffles. Now, here's a deliciously cool pie to add to your recipe box and Christmas dessert arsenal. Featuring a four-ingredient chocolate wafer crust and a creamy peppermint filling, this dessert captures the best of the season with little effort and prep time. The filling calls for only six ingredients, and the addition of whipped cream folded into the batter creates an extra fluffy texture. While the crust requires a short pre-bake, the rest of the preparation only needs freezing before serving. Crushed peppermint candies top off the pie as a pretty finishing touch, and you can leave out the red food coloring, if desired.