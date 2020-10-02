Peppermint Meltaway Cookies
While other cookies are typically chewy-crisp, these special holiday treats dissolve in your mouth in the most magical way. They live up to their name and “melt away” in the mouth, leaving behind a rich and delicate peppermint sweetness. The dough is made by creaming together butter, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and peppermint extract before mixing in flour lightened with cornstarch. This unique use of powdered sugar in the cookie dough as well as the cornstarch mixed into the flour is what transforms the cookie into something that feels like a cloud on your tongue. In addition to their unique texture, the shape of the cookie is a delightful dome that is perfect for glazing with our simple peppermint glaze and garnishing with crushed peppermints for a complimenting crunch. Airy and light on the inside and topped with the creamy richness of a buttery milk and sugar glaze, these cookies disappear quickly when put out for a crowd. And since the recipe calls for no more than 20 minutes of hands on time, it’s a no-brainer for holiday cookie making because it’s easy to add to the list of other holiday favorites without increasing your work with tremendous time and labor.