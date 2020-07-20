Duke's Peppermint Fudge Brownies

You know that famous chocolate and peppermint bark sold around the holidays? It’s the inspiration behind these fudgy brownies. The brownies are actually quite delicious on their own, but topping them with a creamy peppermint frosting, pools of dark chocolate, and crushed peppermints takes them to a whole new level. If you’re in a hurry, you can pop the just-topped brownies in the fridge for 15 minutes to allow the chocolate to harden before cutting.

By Southern Living
Advertisement

Ingredients

Fudge Brownies
Peppermint Frosting
Chocolate Drizzle
Topping

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325°F. Line an 8-inch baking pan with parchment paper, extending the paper 2 inches over the sides to act as handles for easy lifting after the brownies have baked.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Stir together the sugar, mayonnaise, eggs, and vanilla in a large bowl. Add the flour mixture to the sugar mixture, stirring until combined. Stir in the melted chocolate.

  • Bake the brownies at 325°F for 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted 1 inch from an edge comes out clean. Remove to a wire rack to cool completely.

  • Prepare the Peppermint Frosting: Beat the butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy. Add the powdered sugar and beat until fluffy. Add 1 teaspoon milk and beat until the mixture is smooth; add more milk if needed. Beat in the peppermint extract.

  • Prepare the Chocolate Drizzle: Place the butter and chocolate chips in a microwave-safe dish. Microwave at HIGH in 30-second intervals until the butter and chocolate are melted. Stir until smooth. Let cool until the chocolateis drizzling consistency.

  • Use the parchment handles to lift the brownies from the pan. Remove the parchment paper. Spread the Peppermint Frosting evenly over the brownies. Spoon the Chocolate Drizzle over the frosting, and sprinkle with crushed peppermints. Let stand until the chocolate hardens (or refrigerate for 15 minutes). Cut into 16 squares.

Source

Excerpted from the book THE DUKE’S MAYONNAISE COOKBOOK: 75 Recipes Celebrating the Perfect Condiment. Copyright © 2020 by Ashley Strickland Freeman. Reprinted with permission of Grand Central Publishing. All rights reserved.

© Copyright 2020 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 08/08/2020