Peppermint Cheesecake

Katie Jacobs, a Nashville native and verified food-enthusiast, stopped by Southern Living to create the ultimate holiday treat. Straight out of her cookbook So Much to Celebrate comes the creamiest seasonal treat—frozen Peppermint Cheesecake.It's safe to say that this irresistible deserves a spot on your Christmas dessert spread. Decadent chocolate and cool peppermint fuse together to create the winter treat of our dreams. Each slice is topped with whipped cream, crushed peppermint, a piece of peppermint bark, and a rich chocolate drizzle. Not only is this treat delightfully festive, but it also can be prepared up to three months in advance. Just store it in the freezer until it's time to be served. This dessert is guaranteed to save you time during the hectic holidays, which means more quality time with your loved ones. Garner the holiday cheer with this elegant and festive seasonal treat.

By Southern Living

Recipe Summary

Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Crust
Filling

Directions

  • To make the crust, combine the chocolate cookie crumbs, sugar, and butter in a bowl, and mix well until it resembles wet sand. Press in the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch springform pan. Freeze until set, about 30 minutes.

  • To make the filling, in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the cream cheese on high speed until fluffy. Add the sweetened condensed milk, crushed peppermint candy, and food coloring one drop at a time, mixing after each until you achieve the desired color), and mix well. Remove the bowl from the mixer. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the 2 cups of whipped heavy cream until just combined. Pour the filling into the chilled crust. Freeze, covered, until set, at least 24 hours.

  • Before serving, allow the cheesecake to sit at room temperature about 10 minutes to make it easier to slice. Unlatch the springform pan and slice. Drizzle each slice with hot chocolate sauce, and garnish with whipped cream and peppermint candy.

Chef's Notes

Make Ahead: Make this cheesecake up to three months in advance and store it in an airtight container in the freezer.

