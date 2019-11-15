Katie Jacobs, a Nashville native and verified food-enthusiast, stopped by Southern Living to create the ultimate holiday treat. Straight out of her cookbook So Much to Celebrate comes the creamiest seasonal treat—frozen Peppermint Cheesecake.It's safe to say that this irresistible deserves a spot on your Christmas dessert spread. Decadent chocolate and cool peppermint fuse together to create the winter treat of our dreams. Each slice is topped with whipped cream, crushed peppermint, a piece of peppermint bark, and a rich chocolate drizzle. Not only is this treat delightfully festive, but it also can be prepared up to three months in advance. Just store it in the freezer until it's time to be served. This dessert is guaranteed to save you time during the hectic holidays, which means more quality time with your loved ones. Garner the holiday cheer with this elegant and festive seasonal treat.