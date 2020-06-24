Pepper-Pepper Cheese Dip

Meet your new favorite party appetizer.

By Julia Rutland

15 mins
28 mins
43 mins
Makes 10 to 12 servings
We couldn't stop going back for more of this creamy dip—a topping of bacon and pepper jelly is an unexpected twist on an old party favorite. It's delicious both bubbling-hot and at room temperature, so it's perfect to serve guests for a beachy brunch or screened-porch dinner.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Combine first 4 ingredients and 1/4 cup pepper jelly in a medium bowl; stir until well blended. Spoon mixture into a lightly greased 1-quart baking dish.

  • Bake 20 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Top with remaining 1/4 cup pepper jelly and bacon. Serve immediately or at room temperature with baguette slices.

