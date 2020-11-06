Pepper Jelly Vinaigrette
When you need a versatile dressing, turn to vinaigrette.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
When you need a versatile dressing, turn to vinaigrette. It’s the special addition that can dress up even the plainest salad, transforming it from something forgettable to something to write home about. And when you’re busily preparing dinner, an easy addition with major flavor is exactly what you’re looking for. One of our favorite vinaigrettes makes use of a classic Southern condiment—pepper jelly—and transforms it into a flavor-packed dressing. This three-step Pepper Jelly Vinaigrette couldn’t be easier to put together. Along with lemon juice, olive oil, a shallot, and salt and pepper, a dollop of pepper jelly will become your new favorite ingredient for a winning vinaigrette. There are lots of delicious dressings out there, but we think this one will take the top spot in your weeknight cookbook. We love it on anything, but especially on our Clementine-and-Collard Greens Salad, where it becomes the ideal complement.