As the weather cools off, butternut squash tends to get all the attention, but this fall, we're highlighting some of the fantastic ways to use lesser-known squash varieties . This autumnal pasta dish makes the most of Red Kuri squash. This kind stands out for its bold color and teardrop shape. The nutty taste ("kuri" means chestnut in Japanese) makes it a good substitute for butternut squash.

Our Penne with Squash and Italian Chicken Sausage will be the special fall dinner you keep on repeat. This healthier pasta dish gets a boost of vegetables from Red Kuri squash, which cooks down to make a creamy, orange sauce resembling mac and cheese. The smooth sauce works well with the penne—the grooves help the sauce adhere to each piece of pasta. Adding a little heavy cream to the pasta sauce after it has been blended bolsters the overall creaminess of the dish. Garnishing with freshly ground black pepper, Parmesan, and parsley builds flavor throughout each bite.