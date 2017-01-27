Pecan Soup Recipe

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This velvety, rich dish is like chestnut soup with Southern flair, thanks to the delicious (and crunchy) addition of a protein powerhouse ingredient: toasted pecans. We know that pecans are incredibly delicious in desserts and on top of a fresh, crisp salad, but this recipe proves how versatile pecans can be in a savory bowl of soup. Although the star of the meal is the pecans, the celery, onions, and potatoes shine here, too. It's fairly easy to make and ready in about an hour. Because only nine ingredients are used in this recipe, you can make it ahead to enjoy on hectic weeknights. To toast the pecan halves, place them in a 400 degree oven for roughly 6 to 8 minutes. Then, remove the pecan halves from the oven and allow them to cool slightly. You'll grind the pecans later along with the other ingredients of the soup mixture for a smooth finish. Finally, garnish this creamy and nutty soup with crème fraîche, chopped chives, or additional toasted pecan halves. It's a dish that is guaranteed to add a bit of sophistication and luxury to your dinner party or gatherings. Ladle it into small cups and serve as a first course or appetizer.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe Summary test

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 6 mins
Yield:
Makes 15 cups
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a Dutch oven over medium; add celery and onion. Sauté 20 minutes or until tender.

    Advertisement

  • Add potato and next 5 ingredients. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, uncovered, 30 minutes or until slightly thickened and potato is very tender. Remove from heat; cool slightly.

  • Process soup mixture, in batches, in a blender until smooth, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Ladle into serving bowls. Serve hot.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/07/2022