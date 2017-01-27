Pecan Soup Recipe

This velvety, rich dish is like chestnut soup with Southern flair, thanks to the delicious (and crunchy) addition of a protein powerhouse ingredient: toasted pecans. We know that pecans are incredibly delicious in desserts and on top of a fresh, crisp salad, but this recipe proves how versatile pecans can be in a savory bowl of soup. Although the star of the meal is the pecans, the celery, onions, and potatoes shine here, too. It's fairly easy to make and ready in about an hour. Because only nine ingredients are used in this recipe, you can make it ahead to enjoy on hectic weeknights. To toast the pecan halves, place them in a 400 degree oven for roughly 6 to 8 minutes. Then, remove the pecan halves from the oven and allow them to cool slightly. You'll grind the pecans later along with the other ingredients of the soup mixture for a smooth finish. Finally, garnish this creamy and nutty soup with crème fraîche, chopped chives, or additional toasted pecan halves. It's a dish that is guaranteed to add a bit of sophistication and luxury to your dinner party or gatherings. Ladle it into small cups and serve as a first course or appetizer.