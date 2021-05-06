Pecan Rosemary Candied Bacon
Dress up your breakfast spread with this unexpected recipe.
Recipe Summary
There's no denying that bacon is the ultimate breakfast food. In truth, we love it almost any time of day, but it does reign supreme on breakfast tables throughout the South. There are a few different ways to prepare bacon, and while we happen to be a fan of them all, they do all lead to different dishes. Some produce chewier bacon, others crispy. This particular recipe takes a different approach, focusing on the flavor of the bacon rather than the method of cooking.
This recipe creates a candied bacon, adding a slight and subtle sweetness to the meat and even extra crispiness. This candied bacon recipe relies on pecans and fresh rosemary, elevating the flavor to feel almost gourmet. It's delicious enough to stand on its own, but it still pairs well with fluffy pancakes or waffles. Drizzle some maple syrup over the candied bacon for even extra sweet flavor. We guarantee this will be a breakfast addition you won't regret.