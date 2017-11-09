It's a proven tradition that Thanksgiving dinner just isn't complete without a pecan pie; and at a Southern holiday meal, there's really nothing better than showcasing the classics. This pecan pie recipe is a true classic: simple, reliable, and darn good. We can appreciate pecan pies infused with bourbon, filled with chocolate, or drizzled with caramel, and we find pecan pie bars and bites incredibly tasty forms of the dessert too; but if you're a committed traditionalist (which we can definitely relate), a classic pecan pie recipe like this is the way to go. This recipe uses refrigerated pie crust for a process made easier and quicker without sacrificing a lick of that ooey, gooey flavor we love, and it only takes about 10 minutes to get this indulgent holiday pie ready to pop right in the oven, which makes it that much more appealing. You can decide how finely you want your pecans chopped to change up the presentation and amount of crunch in every bite. We usually go with very roughly chopped nuts for a great texture that complements the gooey filling perfectly, but finely chopped pecans make for a cohesive texture you might enjoy too! No matter how you slice it (or, in this case, chop it), nothing satisfies a Southerner's sweet tooth around the holidays quite like pecan pie. You can serve this pie with a dollop of homemade sweetened whipped cream for a finishing touch that works superbly with the nuttiness of the pie.