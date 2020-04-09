Pecan Pie Cobbler

By Micah A Leal

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

active:
12 mins
total:
45 mins
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

A quick cobbler is a surefire Southern classic, and our Pecan Pie Cobbler comes together in a matter of minutes. The batter is a simple mixture of equal parts flour, sugar, and milk that is poured into a preheated and generously buttered pan. Traditionally, a fruit mixture is added to the center, but our recipe makes use of another Southern ingredient known for its versatile role in our cooking and baking—pecans.Instead of dumping fruit in the middle of the cobbler, we make a variation of a pecan pie filling that's rich with the sweetness of brown sugar and vanilla and enriched by small additions of melted butter and bourbon. As the cobbler bakes, the sugar mixture liquifies, soaking into the batter and creating a sticky sweet cobbler with extra crunch and flavor. When it comes out of the oven, we recommend brushing it with some maple syrup to further compliment the brown sugar-bourbon taste of the pecans and to give the cobbler a glossy finish. Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream if you're feeling decadent. 

Ingredients

Cobbler Batter
Pecan Filling
Topping

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Place a 9-inch or 10-inch cast-iron skillet in the oven to heat with the oven. Once preheated, add 1 stick butter to hot skillet and allow to rest in oven until melted.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, combine the remaining Cobbler Batter ingredients in a bowl; set aside.

  • In a separate bowl, make the Pecan Filling by combining the brown sugar, egg, vanilla, salt, melted butter, bourbon, and pecans. Stir until sugar is partially dissolved.

  • Carefully remove skillet from oven. Pour batter over melted butter (do not stir—the batter should be separated from the butter). Pour Pecan Filling in center of skillet. Transfer to oven and bake until browned and edges slightly pull away from pan, 30 to 35 minutes. Brush with maple syrup, if desired. Serve warm.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/28/2022