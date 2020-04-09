Pecan Pie Cobbler
A quick cobbler is a surefire Southern classic, and our Pecan Pie Cobbler comes together in a matter of minutes. The batter is a simple mixture of equal parts flour, sugar, and milk that is poured into a preheated and generously buttered pan. Traditionally, a fruit mixture is added to the center, but our recipe makes use of another Southern ingredient known for its versatile role in our cooking and baking—pecans.Instead of dumping fruit in the middle of the cobbler, we make a variation of a pecan pie filling that's rich with the sweetness of brown sugar and vanilla and enriched by small additions of melted butter and bourbon. As the cobbler bakes, the sugar mixture liquifies, soaking into the batter and creating a sticky sweet cobbler with extra crunch and flavor. When it comes out of the oven, we recommend brushing it with some maple syrup to further compliment the brown sugar-bourbon taste of the pecans and to give the cobbler a glossy finish. Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream if you're feeling decadent.