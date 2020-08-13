Pecan Pie Bread Pudding

This rich and custardy dessert tastes like a cross between pecan pie and bread pudding. And if that wasn’t decadent enough, we added a homemade praline sauce to top it all off. Day-old French bread is the best choice for this bread pudding. Allow the bread to sit for an hour in the custard mixture before baking to make sure that the bread cubes completely soak up the custard. It will seem like a lot of liquid when you initially begin adding the custard mixture it to the bread, but the bread will act like a sponge and absorb everything in an hour. Don’t worry if the top is uneven—when it bakes, it will be extra crunchy. Serve the bread pudding warm (if you’re making it ahead, it reheats well in the oven), topped with warm praline sauce and scoops of vanilla ice cream. If you’re lucky enough to have leftovers, our Test Kitchen recommends eating it for breakfast with coffee.

By Pam Lolley
Ingredients

Pecan Pie Bread Pudding
Praline Sauce

Directions

  • Prepare the Pecan Pie Bread Pudding: Whisk together eggs, cream, milk, brown sugar, corn syrup, vanilla, and table salt in a very large bowl. Add bread cubes, stirring to thoroughly coat. Let stand 1 hour, stirring occasionally to ensure an even coating.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 13- x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Stir pecans into bread mixture, and transfer mixture to prepared dish. Bake in preheated oven until bubbly around edges and firm in center, about 1 hour, shielding with aluminum foil after 45 to 50 minutes to prevent excessive browning. Let stand 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, prepare the Praline Sauce: Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium-low; whisk in flour, and cook, whisking constantly, until foamy and golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Whisk in cream and brown sugar; cook, whisking constantly, until thickened, about 3 minutes. Whisk in vanilla and salt; cook, whisking constantly, until bubbly, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve immediately over warm bread pudding.

