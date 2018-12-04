Pecan Pie Bars

If you're in search of an easy, classic dessert to make for Christmas dinner or to bring along to your next potluck, we've found the recipe you need. These delicious pecan pie squares are an easier alternative to the traditional pecan pie while still offering plenty of flavor. Since these easy-to-make squares are made in a 13x9 casserole dish, it's great to bake when you're serving a large crowd because the recipe makes 28 squares (and also makes them very easy to transport). And most of the ingredients on the short list, like flour, sugar, and butter, are pantry staples so you probably already have most of what you need to make this simple dessert without having to take a trip to the grocery store, For a more desirable dessert, serve the squares warm with vanilla ice cream on top.

By Southern Living

Yield:
Makes about 28 squares
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sift together 2 cups flour and 2/3 cup powdered sugar. Cut in 3/4 cup softened butter using a pastry blender or fork just until mixture resembles coarse meal. Pat mixture on bottom and 1 1/2 inches up sides of a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish.

  • Bake at 350° for 20 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool.

  • Bring brown sugar, honey, 2/3 cup butter, and whipping cream to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in pecans, and pour hot filling into prepared crust.

  • Bake at 350° for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden and bubbly. Cool completely before cutting into 2-inch squares.

