Pecan-Peach Cobbler Recipe

It's the ultimate Southern-style dessert that has won the hearts of folks below the Mason-Dixon for more years than we can count – peach cobbler. But, this sweet treat has a modern twist that takes the classic dish to another delicious level. Southern pecans are kneaded into the pie crust, making this confection completely irresistible. While pecan-peach cobbler isn't quite as easy to whip up as Missouri Dirt Cake or no-bake cookies, it is well worth the extra effort. After all, anything worth doing is worth doing right! Bring it to your next church potluck, family gathering, or birthday celebration and it's guaranteed to be the hit of the party.Made with fresh peaches and a heaping helping of sugar and topped with vanilla ice cream – if this dessert is wrong, we don't want to be right. Unlike most cobblers, this sweet dish is complete with several layers of pie crust and peach filling, making it as indulgent as it is scrumptious. We suggest serving your Pecan-Peach Cobbler just as it comes out of the oven golden and bubbling.