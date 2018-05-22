Pecan-Peach Cobbler Recipe

Rating: Unrated

This summer dessert is complete with several layers of pecan-laden pie crust and fresh peach filling.

By Southern Living

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 41 mins
Yield:
Serves 8 to 10
It's the ultimate Southern-style dessert that has won the hearts of folks below the Mason-Dixon for more years than we can count – peach cobbler. But, this sweet treat has a modern twist that takes the classic dish to another delicious level. Southern pecans are kneaded into the pie crust, making this confection completely irresistible. While pecan-peach cobbler isn't quite as easy to whip up as Missouri Dirt Cake or no-bake cookies, it is well worth the extra effort. After all, anything worth doing is worth doing right! Bring it to your next church potluck, family gathering, or birthday celebration and it's guaranteed to be the hit of the party.Made with fresh peaches and a heaping helping of sugar and topped with vanilla ice cream – if this dessert is wrong, we don't want to be right. Unlike most cobblers, this sweet dish is complete with several layers of pie crust and peach filling, making it as indulgent as it is scrumptious. We suggest serving your Pecan-Peach Cobbler just as it comes out of the oven golden and bubbling.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 475°F. Stir together peaches, flour, nutmeg, and 3 cups sugar in a Dutch oven. Bring to a boil over medium; reduce heat to low, and simmer 10 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in butter and vanilla. Spoon half of peach mixture into a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish.

  • Unroll 2 piecrusts. Sprinkle ¼ cup pecans and 2 tablespoons sugar over 1 piecrust; top with other piecrust. Roll to a 14- x 10-inch rectangle. Trim sides to fit dish. Place pastry over peach mixture.

  • Bake at 475°F for 20 to 25 minutes or until lightly browned. Unroll remaining 2 piecrusts. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons sugar and remaining ¼ cup pecans over 1 piecrust; top with remaining piecrust. Roll into a 12-inch circle. Cut into 1-inch strips, using a fluted pastry wheel. Spoon remaining peach mixture over baked pastry. Arrange pastry strips over peach mixture; sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon sugar. Bake 15 to 18 minutes or until lightly browned. Serve warm or cold with whipped cream.

Tips

Two (20-oz.) packages frozen peaches may be substituted. Reduce sugar to 2 cups, flour to 3 tablespoons, and nutmeg to ¼ teaspoon. Proceed as directed. Make It Ahead: Let baked cobbler cool; cover and freeze up to 1 month. Thaw in refrigerator over-night. Uncover, and reheat in the oven at 250°F for 45 minutes.

© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/16/2021