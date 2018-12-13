Pecan Pancake with Caramel-Apple Topping
There's nothing like a pancake to perk you up in the morning, and that's especially true with our oven-baked Pecan Pancake with Caramel-Apple Topping. Don't let the look of this dish fool you. Just because it's not served in stacks doesn't make it any less of a pancake (or any less delicious!).Made with buttercream, this oven pancake recipe is extra fluffy. However, make sure not to overmix, or that expected light texture may be full of lumps. Once your batter is mixed and poured into a greased jelly-roll pan, sprinkle with pecans and pop that pancake bake into the oven. This single-dish pancake is best served warm with our Caramel-Apple Topping drizzled over the top. Slice and serve this satisfying breakfast to your morning crowd, and you're sure to have a breakfast table full of satisfied bellies before long.