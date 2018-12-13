Pecan Pancake with Caramel-Apple Topping

There's nothing like a pancake to perk you up in the morning, and that's especially true with our oven-baked Pecan Pancake with Caramel-Apple Topping. Don't let the look of this dish fool you. Just because it's not served in stacks doesn't make it any less of a pancake (or any less delicious!).Made with buttercream, this oven pancake recipe is extra fluffy. However, make sure not to overmix, or that expected light texture may be full of lumps. Once your batter is mixed and poured into a greased jelly-roll pan, sprinkle with pecans and pop that pancake bake into the oven. This single-dish pancake is best served warm with our Caramel-Apple Topping drizzled over the top. Slice and serve this satisfying breakfast to your morning crowd, and you're sure to have a breakfast table full of satisfied bellies before long.

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Yield:
Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350º. Combine flour and next 4 ingredients in a large bowl. Whisk together buttermilk and eggs. Gradually stir buttermilk mixture into flour mixture. Gently stir in butter. (Do not overmix; batter will be lumpy.)

  • Pour batter into a lightly greased 15- x 10-inch jelly-roll pan. Sprinkle with pecans.

  • Bake at 350º for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown and done. Serve immediately with Caramel-Apple Topping.

