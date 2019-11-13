Pecan Linzer Cookies

Rating: Unrated

Chances are you've seen a linzer cookie before, but have you ever made them yourself? These pecan linzer cookies are sure to impress guests at your next cookie swap during the holidays. Based on the occasion, you can personalize these linzer cookies by using different cookie cutters for the center. Think hearts for Valentine's Day and stars for Christmas. Another way to personalize these delicious cookies is to use your favorite jams to vary, not only the flavor, but the color of the cookie windows. We used peach and raspberry for our pecan linzer cookies below. Now that your creative wheels are turning, head to the kitchen and start baking.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe Summary

active:
1 hr
chill:
4 hrs 45 mins
total:
6 hrs 10 mins
Yield:
About 2 dozen
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat butter, sugar, and zest at medium speed with an electric mixer 1 minute. Add egg and egg yolk; beat 30 seconds until blended. Scrape bowl; beat 30 seconds.

    Advertisement

  • Pulse flour and next 3 ingredients in a food processor until finely ground; gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating until blended.

  • Shape dough into 2 (1/2-inch-thick) rectangles. Wrap each rectangle in plastic, and chill 4 hours to 3 days.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Generously flour both sides of dough; place on parchment paper. Roll each into a 14- x 10-inch rectangle. Cut each rectangle into 24 squares with a lightly floured 2-inch scalloped square cutter, rerolling scraps as needed. Chill on parchment paper 30 minutes.

  • Place cookies 1 inch apart on parchment paper-lined baking sheets. Cut centers out of half of cookies with a lightly floured 1 ¼-inch square- or flower-shaped cutter. (If desired, place dough centers on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet; chill 15 minutes, and bake as directed.)

  • Bake, in batches, at 350°F for 12 to 14 minutes or until golden brown around edges. Cool on parchment paper on a wire rack.

  • Spread ¼ tsp. jam onto each solid cookie; top with hollow cookies.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 06/16/2021