Pecan Linzer Cookies
Chances are you've seen a linzer cookie before, but have you ever made them yourself? These pecan linzer cookies are sure to impress guests at your next cookie swap during the holidays. Based on the occasion, you can personalize these linzer cookies by using different cookie cutters for the center. Think hearts for Valentine's Day and stars for Christmas. Another way to personalize these delicious cookies is to use your favorite jams to vary, not only the flavor, but the color of the cookie windows. We used peach and raspberry for our pecan linzer cookies below. Now that your creative wheels are turning, head to the kitchen and start baking.