This homemade pecan and fig spread has the power to advance your charcuterie board to an award-worthy level. While spooning raspberry jam from a jar might be the easy approach, this recipe only requires 10 minutes of hands-on-time, and it's bursting with sugary sweet notes. Whole figs, coarsely chopped pecans, and citrus zest create a unique juxtaposition of flavors that range from nutty to sweet. It's important to note that the spread has to cool before serving. We have an easy trick to help food cool quickly—a sheet pan. Take out a sheet pan and spread the jam thinly across, then throw it in the fridge for it to firm. This delicious spread can be coined as a very versatile 'pecan'diment—spread it on crackers, add it to a charcuterie board, or spoon it over ice-cream. With a tasty, jam-packed recipe like this in your recipe repertoire, the options are truly endless for how you choose to serve it.