Pecan-Coated Pork Loin Roast

You'll find this stunning pork dish on culinary historian Jessica B. Harris's Kwanzaa table, alongside her Any-Season Succotash. "Kwanzaa, which runs from the day after Christmas through New Year's, uses Swahili as its language. Seven is an important number for the holiday, with seven days, seven principles, and seven symbols that are used on the centerpiece for Kwanzaa." Over the past two decades, an opulent feast has been a staple of Harris's holiday celebrations. "There was always a groaning board buffet that was loaded with foods from the African diaspora. It featured everything from American fried chicken and collard greens to Jamaican jerk chicken and rice and peas to Trinidadian curries and rotis."