Pecan Cheesecake Pie

The nutty topping on this pecan cheesecake pie adds a nice crunch to the characteristic creaminess of this popular dessert.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
55 mins
cool:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Yield:
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Fit piecrust into a 9-inch pie plate according to package directions. Fold edges under, and crimp.

  • Beat cream cheese, 1 egg, 1/2 cup sugar, 1 tsp. vanilla, and salt at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Pour cream cheese mixture into piecrust; sprinkle evenly with chopped pecans.

  • Whisk together corn syrup and remaining 3 eggs, 1/4 cup sugar, and 1 tsp. vanilla; pour mixture over pecans. Place pie on a baking sheet.

  • Bake at 350° on lowest oven rack 50 to 55 minutes or until pie is set. Cool on a wire rack 1 hour or until completely cool. Serve immediately, or cover and chill up to 2 days.

