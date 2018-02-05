Pecan Cheese Spread Recipe

This Pecan Cheese Spread will remain a staple in your refrigerator once you have a taste. Sweet, cheesy, and with a hint of heat, this spread hits every flavor just right, and chopped toasted pecans add a bit of crunch for texture variety. This seven-ingredient recipe only takes five minutes to whip together, but it will make a much bigger impact on a biscuit than plain cream cheese or butter. Start by beating cream cheese, mascarpone cheese, honey, cayenne pepper, and seasoned salt until smooth. The cayenne pepper brings that touch of spice that every Southern dish needs, but the sweet honey, soft mascarpone cheese, and fluffy cream cheese are the main focus. After mixing those ingredients, stir in white cheddar cheese and chopped toasted pecans to finish the spread off. Place it in a bowl or pretty butter dish and chill until you're ready to serve. This Pecan Cheese Spread would be especially delicious on our Ham Biscuits, but we can't think of many things that would taste worse with a swipe of this spread on top. This spread would look beautiful as part of a breakfast, brunch, or luncheon lineup with biscuits and breads, where any homemade touch makes an impact. Pecan Cheese Spread would also be a smart addition to any cheese plate at a cocktail party. A well-rounded cheese plate has several key factors, and a soft cheese is always on the list. Wow your guests with a soft, homemade spread that didn't come straight from the store.