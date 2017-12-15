Pecan-Breaded Pork Chops with Beer Sauce Recipe
Pecans and pork, two iconic ingredients in Southern cooking, come together in this ingenious main dish. What makes this recipe feel both classic and contemporary is the delicious sauce made from beer—and not just any beer, but Abita beer, from a legendary Louisiana brewery. Abita was founded in 1986, years before the local craft-brewing craze took off across the South. This pork chop recipe came from chef Horst Pfeifer of Bella Luna restaurant in New Orleans' French Quarter. He grew up in a small Bavarian farm town, so cooking with beer is second nature for him. Pfeifer combined dry mustard, celery salt, and pecans to create a memorable breading for pork chops. Serve them with your favorite vegetable and some crusty bread on the side for mopping up the rich, gravy-like sauce. Although Bella Luna was one of many culinary casualties of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Pfeifer now owns Middendorf's Restaurant, an 84-year-old institution in Akers, Louisiana.