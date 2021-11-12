Step aside, pineapple. This season, we're trying a new upside-down cake. This Pear Upside-Down Cake is full of comforting flavor. Warming spices like cardamom and cinnamon are like a cozy hug. Our Test Kitchen recommends Bosc pears for this recipe, as they're tender but don't fall apart during baking. Look for ripe pears for maximum flavor and sweetness. Since caramel forms in the bottom of the pan, the top of this tender cake is super moist. To keep this cake soft, be sure not to overmix the batter, which can result in a dense and tough crumb. If you have one, a mandolin makes quick work of slicing the pears. A dollop of homemade whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream would be delicious with this Pear Upside-Down Cake.