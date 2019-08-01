Canning fresh farmers' market produce is the best way to save and enjoy summer's bounty throughout the year. While berries are usually declared the shinning star of fruit preserves, let's not forget about the tasty pear. Pears are a late-summer fruit that create a unique treat once preserved. This pear preserves recipe only calls for three simple ingredients that are likely hiding in your kitchen already.Folks often wonder how to make pear preserves, and we're here set the record straight. With only 25 minutes of hands-on time, you have no excuse not to give it a try. It's an easy process that simply involves coating and cooking the fresh pears in sugar and boiling them in a finger-tight mason jar. The delightful delicacy can be stored up to a year. Serve the pear preserves on crackers and toast or add them to a charcuterie board board for the final adornment. Happy canning!