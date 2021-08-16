This fall, we're shining a light on one of the most underrated fall fruits: Pears . Apples have historically gotten all of the attention, but these fall fruits are just as sweet. These Pear-Plum Tartlets are thepastry of our autumn fantasies.

We promise you that these cute tartlets taste just as good as they look. Made from homemade pie dough and a fruity filling, these hand-held treats are great for on-the-go snacking. It all starts with a buttery crust that has a nice golden-brown bottom, sturdy enough to be easily transferred to plates or eaten by hand. Chilling the dough before using is important to hydrate the flour and creating those flaky layers. The filling, composed of thinly-sliced plums and pears, strikes a balance of sweet and tart. Pro tip: Stir together the filling just before assembling to avoid creating too much liquid. This recipe calls for Bartlett pears. Available in red or green, this kind brightens and turns sweeter as it ripens, unlike other pears. You can also use black plums if red plums are not available.