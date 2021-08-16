Pear-Plum Tartlets

These tartlets were made for fall mornings.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
bake:
35 mins
cool:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
This fall, we're shining a light on one of the most underrated fall fruits: Pears. Apples have historically gotten all of the attention, but these fall fruits are just as sweet. These Pear-Plum Tartlets are thepastry of our autumn fantasies.

We promise you that these cute tartlets taste just as good as they look. Made from homemade pie dough and a fruity filling, these hand-held treats are great for on-the-go snacking. It all starts with a buttery crust that has a nice golden-brown bottom, sturdy enough to be easily transferred to plates or eaten by hand. Chilling the dough before using is important to hydrate the flour and creating those flaky layers. The filling, composed of thinly-sliced plums and pears, strikes a balance of sweet and tart. Pro tip: Stir together the filling just before assembling to avoid creating too much liquid. This recipe calls for Bartlett pears. Available in red or green, this kind brightens and turns sweeter as it ripens, unlike other pears. You can also use black plums if red plums are not available.

Excellent served warm or at room temperature, these make-ahead desserts look super impressive. You could make these earlier in the day and quickly reheat in the oven just before serving. These double as an excellent breakfast, served alongside some coffee.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Roll Pie Dough into a 12½- x 18½-inch rectangle (about ⅛ inch thick) on a lightly floured surface. Cut 6 (6-inch) squares; place on prepared baking sheet. (They will overlap slightly.) Chill dough squares.

  • Stir together next 5 ingredients in a bowl. Spoon about ¾ to 1 cup fruit mixture into center of each chilled dough square. Fold up edges to create a ½-inch rim; pinch corners to seal. Place on prepared baking sheet. Top with cubed butter. Brush edges with egg; sprinkle with sanding sugar.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden and filling is bubbly, about 35 to 40 minutes. Cool slightly on pan, about 20 minutes.

