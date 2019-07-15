Pear Pie

The pear slices in this pie release flavorful juices that mingle with the spices, lemon juice, and bourbon added to the fruit to create a delicious filling. Cinnamon is the traditional spice used in this fruit pie, but cardamom is called for to provide an exotic flavor to support the familiar taste of cinnamon and pear. A tablespoon of bourbon provides subtle flavor and the long bake time brings the filling to a boil, allowing the alcohol to cook out of the pie. A moderate amount of sugar coats the pears, preventing this pie from being too sweet. A classic lattice of buttery crust turns an otherwise simple pie into a stunning showstopper for any gathering of friends or family. By brushing the crust with egg wash and sprinkling the surface with raw sugar, the lattice browns beautifully with glistening and crunchy specs of caramelized sugar across the entire pie. Delicious warm or chilled, this pie can easily be enjoyed any time of the year.

By Micah A Leal
Ingredients

Directions

  • Take one-half of the pie pastry dough, and roll to a 1/8-inch thick circle; fit inside a greased 9-inch metal pie pan. Cut excess dough, leaving a 1/2-inch overhang, reserving unused pie dough by covering in plastic wrap and keeping in the refrigerator for later use. Fold overhang under itself, creating a thicker ring of crust around the pie’s edge. Grease a sheet of aluminum foil liberally with butter. Place the buttered surface inside the pie shell, allowing the pie dough to come in direct contact with the aluminum foil. Freeze crust for 1 hour or overnight. Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake crust with aluminum foil for 25 minutes. Remove aluminum foil and use a spoon to press down any areas that have puffed up. Bake uncovered until the crust just begins to take on color, about 5 minutes. Remove and set aside to cool.

  • In a bowl, whisk together sugar, flour, tapioca, cinnamon, and cardamom. Set aside. Slice the peeled pears into 1/4-inch thick slices. In a large bowl, toss pear slices in lemon juice and bourbon. Once well coated in liquid, add sugar mixture to pears and toss to coat.

  • Spread fruit mixture evenly into prepared pie shell. Combine remaining pie dough with pie dough scraps from Step Roll into an 1/8-inch thick circle. Cut dough into 1/2-inch wide strips and weave dough on top of pie. Once entire surface is covered, trim any overhang and press the ends of the pie dough strips into the partially cooked crust. Whisk together egg yolk and water, and brush each strip of dough with egg wash. Sprinkle surface evenly with raw sugar.

  • Bake for 1 hour and 30 minutes, covering the pie with aluminum foil for the last 20 minutes of baking to prevent over-browning. Allow pie to cool at room temperature for at least 2 hours before slicing.

Chef's Notes

The lattice atop the pie is a very simple pattern that merely requires a little patience, but if you don’t want to make the lattice, feel free to roll the dough into a circle, cover the entire surface, trim the excess, press the dough into the edge of the pie to seal the crust, and cut 3 slits in the top of the pie. Brush with egg wash, sprinkle with raw sugar, and bake as directed in Step 4.

