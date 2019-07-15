Pear Pie
The pear slices in this pie release flavorful juices that mingle with the spices, lemon juice, and bourbon added to the fruit to create a delicious filling. Cinnamon is the traditional spice used in this fruit pie, but cardamom is called for to provide an exotic flavor to support the familiar taste of cinnamon and pear. A tablespoon of bourbon provides subtle flavor and the long bake time brings the filling to a boil, allowing the alcohol to cook out of the pie. A moderate amount of sugar coats the pears, preventing this pie from being too sweet. A classic lattice of buttery crust turns an otherwise simple pie into a stunning showstopper for any gathering of friends or family. By brushing the crust with egg wash and sprinkling the surface with raw sugar, the lattice browns beautifully with glistening and crunchy specs of caramelized sugar across the entire pie. Delicious warm or chilled, this pie can easily be enjoyed any time of the year.
Ingredients
Directions
Chef's Notes
The lattice atop the pie is a very simple pattern that merely requires a little patience, but if you don’t want to make the lattice, feel free to roll the dough into a circle, cover the entire surface, trim the excess, press the dough into the edge of the pie to seal the crust, and cut 3 slits in the top of the pie. Brush with egg wash, sprinkle with raw sugar, and bake as directed in Step 4.