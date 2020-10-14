Pear-and-Brie Puff Pastry Tarts
Fall’s gorgeous pears shine in this stunning and delicious party appetizer. Ideal for a holiday party or weekend brunch, this baked brie puff pastry will be the main event of your appetizer table. Make sure to thaw your puff pastry according to package directions and keep chilled until ready to use. This recipe will adapt well if you want to make smaller, individual tarts. If you want to make the tart a bit sweeter, skip the pepper and brush the pears with apricot jelly before baking. This pear tart puff pastry bakes in about 20 minutes and is best served warm, so plan on popping it in the oven right before your guests start arriving. You can welcome your guests with a big-batch party punch, then keep them satisfied with an assortment of small-bite appetizers while the pear tart bakes and you put the finishing touches on the meal.