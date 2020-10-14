Pear-and-Brie Puff Pastry Tarts

Fall’s gorgeous pears shine in this stunning and delicious party appetizer. Ideal for a holiday party or weekend brunch, this baked brie puff pastry will be the main event of your appetizer table. Make sure to thaw your puff pastry according to package directions and keep chilled until ready to use. This recipe will adapt well if you want to make smaller, individual tarts. If you want to make the tart a bit sweeter, skip the pepper and brush the pears with apricot jelly before baking. This pear tart puff pastry bakes in about 20 minutes and is best served warm, so plan on popping it in the oven right before your guests start arriving. You can welcome your guests with a big-batch party punch, then keep them satisfied with an assortment of small-bite appetizers while the pear tart bakes and you put the finishing touches on the meal.

By Emily Nabors Hall
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place Brie in freezer until firm but not frozen, about 30 minutes. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Preheat oven to 400°F with racks in top third and middle positions. Cut rind from Brie; discard rind. Cut Brie into ¼-inch-thick pieces. Place 1 puff pastry sheet on each prepared baking sheet. Using a small knife, create a border on each pastry sheet by scoring ½ inch from edges. Fold edges in on score line. (If needed, brush edges with water to help secure them.) Prick inside of pastries all over with a fork. Evenly distribute Brie pieces between pastries. Arrange pear slices over Brie. Sprinkle with rosemary and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil. 

  • Place 1 baking sheet on each rack in preheated oven; bake until pastries are golden and cheese is bubbly, about 20 minutes, rotating sheets between top and bottom racks halfway through baking time. Remove from oven; sprinkle with sea salt. Cool 10 minutes. Sprinkle with additional rosemary; cut each pastry into 8 pieces.

