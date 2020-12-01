Slices of this not-too-sweet, not-too-salty Peanut Butter Pie will fly off the plate. Peanut butter and chocolate will always be a winning combination in our book. Attention busy bakers! This recipe calls for less than 10 ingredients and requires only 15 minutes of active prep time, so it’s sure to be your new go-to. (Just be sure to give the pie at least four hours to chill in the fridge.) You’ll easily check off every ingredient on the list with one trip to the grocery store. We recommend using a peanut butter made of only peanuts and oil if available. The texture of the crumbly homemade chocolate cookie crust complements the pie’s creamy filling. Our Test Kitchen pros note that gently folding the whipped cream into the peanut butter mixture will help create the light, fluffy filling. Sprinkle the top of the finished pie with salty peanuts to counter the sweetness and add a nice crunch. Slice and serve the Peanut Butter Pie as is, or add a dollop of ice cream on the side.