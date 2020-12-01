Peanut Butter Pie

Here’s a decadent dessert that’s sure to dazzle on any sideboard.

Slices of this not-too-sweet, not-too-salty Peanut Butter Pie will fly off the plate. Peanut butter and chocolate will always be a winning combination in our book. Attention busy bakers! This recipe calls for less than 10 ingredients and requires only 15 minutes of active prep time, so it’s sure to be your new go-to. (Just be sure to give the pie at least four hours to chill in the fridge.) You’ll easily check off every ingredient on the list with one trip to the grocery store. We recommend using a peanut butter made of only peanuts and oil if available. The texture of the crumbly homemade chocolate cookie crust complements the pie’s creamy filling. Our Test Kitchen pros note that gently folding the whipped cream into the peanut butter mixture will help create the light, fluffy filling. Sprinkle the top of the finished pie with salty peanuts to counter the sweetness and add a nice crunch. Slice and serve the Peanut Butter Pie as is, or add a dollop of ice cream on the side.

Directions

  • Place cookies in a food processor; pulse until finely crumbled, 12 to 15 pulses. Add butter; pulse until crumbs are moistened, about 6 pulses. Transfer crumbs to a 9-inch pie dish, pressing firmly into bottom and up sides. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

  • Place cream cheese, peanut butter, and powdered sugar in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. Beat on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl, and set aside. Clean mixer bowl and whisk attachment, and wipe dry.

  • Add whipping cream to cleaned mixer bowl; beat on medium-high speed until medium peaks form, 2 to 3 minutes. Gently fold 2 cups of the whipped cream into peanut butter mixture. Transfer filling to prepared piecrust, and gently smooth top using a rubber spatula. Top with remaining whipped cream. Refrigerate at least 3 hours or up to 8 hours (or overnight).

  • Sprinkle top with peanuts, and serve.

