Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies
How can a peanut butter cookie possibly get any better? Finish it off with a chocolate kiss, of course.These thumbprint Hershey's kiss cookies will bring back memories of Grandma's house from the very first bite. The recipe comes from our February 1986 issue. Lucky for you, we brought it out of the archives to give it a chance to delight taste buds once more. Like many of our classic recipes, the ingredient list only includes the essentials, nothing fussy. We call for creamy peanut butter, vegetable shortening, sugars (granulated and light brown), an egg, milk, vanilla, and the baking trifecta (flour, baking soda, and kosher salt). That's it! Oh, and those chocolate kisses. Bake up a batch of our Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies today. Actually, better make it two.