Peanut Butter & Jelly French Toast Skewers

Two classics meet to make a new brunch favorite.

By Southern Living Editors

Hello, brunch! These fresh-fruit-stacked Peanut Butter & Jelly French Toast Skewers will be a big hit with the kids, especially with their warm and gooey filling. It's impossible to pass up French toast at a brunch gathering, and even more so when it's matched with peanut butter, jelly, and fresh fruit. These skewers are fun to eat, offering a new spin on a classic dish we all love. You'll want to start with pre-made frozen French toast sticks to make the recipe easy. Having these French toast sticks already made means that you get to skip the hassle of prep for this meal. Both you and the kids will be excited for this brunch treat since it's easy to make, comes together fast, and tastes like a sweet treat. It's simple really — sandwich together pre-made sticks, toast in the oven, and let the kids help stack. We chose strawberries and blueberries for stacking to match our strawberry and blueberry jellies, but if your family prefers a different fruit combination, feel free to experiment. Having some helping hands when it comes to stacking the French toast and fresh fruit makes the process go faster and allows you to dive into your delicious brunch meal sooner. Once you're finished assembling, don't forget to sprinkle the completed skewers with powdered sugar and serve with maple syrup for dipping.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425˚F (or according to French toast stick package directions). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread 1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter on six of the frozen French toast sticks. Spread 3 sticks with 1 tablespoon strawberry jelly, and last three toast sticks with blueberry jelly. Bring slices of toast together into a sandwich.

  • Bake in oven according to French toast directions, or about 8 minutes. Once sandwiches are cooked through, put on a rack to cool for at least five minutes; carefully correct any sticks that may have come “un-sandwiched” during baking. Cut each sandwich into four squares.

  • Thread, alternating, on wooden skewers, with halved strawberries and blueberries. Top with powdered sugar and serve immediately with syrup for dipping.

