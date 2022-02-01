Peanut Butter Cup Cocktail
It's sheer salty-sweet perfection.
Calling all chocolate and peanut butter lovers! This Peanut Butter Cup Cocktail is certainly not for the faint of heart. It's surprisingly strong with a smooth and sweet flavor. The chocolate liqueur and whole milk complement the subtle peanut butter flavor in the whiskey without overwhelming it. Whatever you do, don't skip the peanut butter and chocolate shavings on the rim. The texture and flavor on the rim helps to drive home the drink's peanut butter cup theme. The real secret to this peanut butter cup cocktail recipe is the salt. Salt amplifies flavors, including sweet ones, so no need to second guess it when you're looking at the ingredients list. Once you've mastered the mixology of this drink, the only thing left to do is to invite friends over for a dessert cocktail night. Our Peanut Butter Fingers recipe pairs particularly well with this crafty cocktail for an extra sweet sweet date night.