There's no better way to feed the whole family something sweet than a big-batch sheet cake. This easy Peanut Butter Cake is made with just a few pantry staples, but one Southern secret makes it ultra-tender—buttermilk, of course. Even though the soft and moist cake is delicious, the cream cheese-peanut butter frosting really makes it over-the-top tasty. Tangy cream cheese balances out the sweet peanut butter in a light and fluffy frosting that you might want to eat by the spoonful. This Peanut Butter Cake only has 25 minutes of hands-on time, but you'll have to wait until it's completely cool to ice it, so plan accordingly. A great cake for any celebration or even a normal weeknight dinner, everyone in the family will be reaching for a second slice. Easy to make, feeds a crowd, and impressive to look at, this peanut butter sheet cake is everything we could want in a go-to dessert.