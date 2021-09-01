Rather than committing to a full-blown dessert, this no-bake recipe makes a container full of velvety bites reminiscent of cookie dough without the extra butter and concerns of raw eggs. By making a quick oat flour in the food processor and blitzing it with graham cracker crumbs and flaxseed meal, you can create an ideal base for this peanut butter and banana mixture. The broken down oat bits maintain some of their toothsomeness in the batter and the graham cracker crumbs offer a flavor unlike any other cookie, softening as they hydrate from the presence of the wet ingredients. The flaxseed meal binds the bites together and gives each one a slightly chewy texture. It will remind of you a soft fudge but without a ton of sugar. Instead of the cane sugar often used in bites like this, we use maple syrup as the main sweetener to enhance the flavor of the peanut butter with its distinctive taste. The tropical sweetness of the mashed banana holds its own against the strong taste of peanut butter, blending into a mouth watering combination. Lastly, vanilla and cinnamon are mixed in to make each bite taste like a treat. Whether you have a hankering for a peanut butter treat or you're trying to keep tasty snacks on hand that you feel good about, this recipe is a quick and easy way to treat yourself and elevate your experience of a snack on the go.