Fresh Peach Tea
The South's classic summertime sipper gets a fruity upgrade from sweet, peak-season fresh peaches.
When summer's days seem hottest and longest, the orchards bless us with a bounty of fresh peaches. And between cobblers and ice cream, the cook's quest to quickly use the treasured fruit before it ruins is frenzied.
But as is true with so many fresh Southern fruits and vegetables, peaches rarely need a lot of fussing to reveal their true beauty. This peach tea recipe is proof of that.
Sweet tea, as essential as it is to Southerners, is dressed up with the fruity, flowery flavors of fresh peaches. It's subtle, but this peach tea recipe is not weak. We call for just 5 minutes of steeping the fruit, but you could go a few minutes longer for an even more robust flavor.
Brew a pitcher of this fresh peach iced tea before a barbecue or weekend family dinner, and we think your crew will agree that there's sweet tea—and then there's peach tea.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
The pulp that's left in the sieve at the end of step 2 is too tasty to toss. Depending on the ripeness of your peaches, it will be either the texture of applesauce or relish. Either way, it's delicious stirred into oatmeal or pancake batter, or blitzed into a smoothie.