Summer in the South means two wonderful things: tomatoes and peaches. And while our minds will often wander to tomatoes and red-hot habanero peppers when thinking about salsa for our fresh-from-the fryer tortilla chip, this recipe is all in favor of ripe peaches. Our Peach Salsa is sweet and spicy (thanks to the serrano chile pepper), with plenty of crunchy red onion for texture, and cilantro and lime juice for added zest. The chili powder seals it all together, and the peaches help to balance out the spice. However, we haven't completely cast aside our tomatoes. Cherry tomatoes lend a savory element without stealing the show. The key to selecting a good tomato is the texture. Leave your beautiful heirlooms for a salad where they can shine; they'll be too watery to give the salsa the structure it needs to support the peaches, which you'll want to dice well. Before serving, be sure to let the salsa sit for at least five minutes—this will allow the tomatoes and peaches to release their juices and for all the flavors to meld together. Serve cold with piping-hot fresh tortilla chips, or use as a topping for your favorite tacos or fish dish. If you have sweet, ripe plums, nectarines, and apricots on hand, try substituting them for the peaches in a fun and easy variation.