Peach-Ricotta Cheesecake with Pecan Crust Recipe

This silky peach-topped cheesecake is made with two Georgia staples: peaches and pecans. For the smoothest texture, make this gluten-free dessert a day in advance and store in the refrigerator before serving.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.