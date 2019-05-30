Peach Prosecco Granita
Growing up, Jessica and her little brother Tim, did work around the neighborhood for neighbors when they were away—collecting mail, watering the gardens, feeding the cats. After finishing a job, they'd race to 7-Eleven on their bikes to spend their earnings. They always rewarded themselves with Slurpees—no matter what. It was a great first taste of entrepreneurship, and perhaps it's no coincidence that they both wound up starting their own businesses. Jessica remembers everything about that slushy experience—the size of the cup in her small hands, the colorful lineup of flavors, the oversized straw. This Peach Prosecco Granita is a grown-up take on those Slurpees—a frozen cocktail that doubles as dessert (and with no artificial flavors).