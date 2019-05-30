Peach Prosecco Granita

Growing up, Jessica and her little brother Tim, did work around the neighborhood for neighbors when they were away—collecting mail, watering the gardens, feeding the cats. After finishing a job, they'd race to 7-Eleven on their bikes to spend their earnings. They always rewarded themselves with Slurpees—no matter what. It was a great first taste of entrepreneurship, and perhaps it's no coincidence that they both wound up starting their own businesses. Jessica remembers everything about that slushy experience—the size of the cup in her small hands, the colorful lineup of flavors, the oversized straw. This Peach Prosecco Granita is a grown-up take on those Slurpees—a frozen cocktail that doubles as dessert (and with no artificial flavors).

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
5 hrs 10 mins
Yield:
6 cups (serves 12)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine half the peaches, the sugar, mint sprigs, salt, and ¼ cup water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium high heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Remove mint sprigs. Pour hot syrup into a food processor or blender. Add the lemon juice and remaining peaches; puree until smooth.

  • Pour the puree into a 9-inch square metal baking dish. Stir in the prosecco. Cover and freeze for 3 hours more, scraping the mixture with a fork every hour or so, until the mixture is frozen and scraped into fluffy, icy crystals. Cover and freeze for 8 hours more before serving.

Source

Excerpted from The Peach Truck Cookbook by Jessica N. Rose and Stephen K. Rose. Copyright © 2019 by S&J Rose, LLC. Reprinted by permission of Scribner, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, Inc.

